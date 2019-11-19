Aizawl to host Mohun Bagan in I-League 2019/20 opener

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Former champions Aizawl FC will host Mohun Bagan in the first match of the 2019/20 season of the I-League on November 30. The match will kick off at 2 p.m. while the second match of the day between Gokulam Kerala and Neroca FC in Kozhikode is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kick off.

Defending champions Chennai City FC will host newcomers Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC in Coimbatore the next day. East Bengal and Real Kashmir, who finished second and third last season, face each other in their opening match on December 4.

The Indian Arrows, All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental team, will be facing Gokulam Kerala in their first match of the season on December 5. They will play their first five home matches at Vasco in Goa while the rest will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. "This season, we have a lot more flexibility as far as the fixtures are concerned, with the kick-off timings being at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m," league CEO Sunando Dhar was quoted as saying in the federation's release. "I'm sure this would make all the clubs happy. Like always, we are looking forward to a great season of the Hero I-League. Wishing all the clubs best of luck for the season," he added. Earlier this week, the AIFF had announced DSport as the new broadcasters of the league. rkm/bg