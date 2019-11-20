Aizwal FC to take on Mohun Bagan in I-League 2019-20 opener

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the fixtures of the I-League 2019-20 season with the new league campaign set to get underway from November 30.

Earlier this week, the AIFF had also announced that DSport would be the new broadcasters of the league.

"The fixtures have been drawn after consulting our marketing partners FSDL, broadcasters DSport, and all the clubs involved in the competition," said I-League CEO Sunando Dhar in an official statement.



"This season, we have a lot more flexibility as far as the fixtures are concerned, with the kick-off timings being at 2 PM, 5 PM and 7 PM. I'm sure this would make all the clubs happy. Like always, we are looking forward to a great season of the Hero I-League. Wishing all the clubs best of luck for the season," he further added.

Aizawl FC will take on Mohun Bagan in the I-League 2019-20 opener at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on November 30. (ANI)

