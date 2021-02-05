Ajax fails to register Sebastien Haller for Europa League

The Hague, Feb 5 (IANS) Sebastien Haller is not allowed to play in the Europa League in the second half of the season, because his club Ajax failed to put the striker on the player list of the European football association UEFA, the Dutch football club has confirmed.

Haller arrived from West Ham United for a club record of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) in January. Due to the administrative blunder, he cannot play in the remainder of the Europa League season for Ajax, reports Xinhua news agency.