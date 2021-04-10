Ajinkya Rahane completes 150 games in IPL

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals batsman Ajinkya Rahane completed 150 games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he stepped onto the field in the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday.

Rahane has scored 3933 runs in the IPL at a strike rate of 121.38. He has smashed 28 half-centuries and two tons.

Meanwhile, spinner Amit Mishra completed 100 games for Delhi Capitals. The right-arm spinner has played a total of 151 matches in the cash-rich league but for the Delhi-based franchise, Mishra has featured in the 100 matches.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against CSK. The MS Dhoni-led got off to the worse possible start as they lost both openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad before the completion of the third over.

On Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal added another feather to his illustrious cap as he completed 100 games in the IPL.

Chahal achieved the feat when he stepped in the field against Mumbai Indians. The right-arm-leg spinner, who made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2013, has played 99 games for his franchise RCB. The IPL 2021 tournament opener is also Chahal's 200th T20 match.

Chahal has taken 121 wickets in the cash-rich league, giving runs at an economy of 7.67. In last year's IPL, the right arm leg spinner scalped 21 wickets for RCB.