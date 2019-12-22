Akbar Ali to lead Bangladesh in U-19 World Cup

Dhaka, Dec 22 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batsman Akbar Ali will lead Bangladesh's 15-member squad that is set to travel to South Africa for the 2020 U-19 Cricket World Cup.

Ali also led Bangladesh U-19s in their recent home assignment against Sri Lanka. They claimed the five-match youth one-day international series 4-0, after the first game was abandoned without a ball bowled.

The 18-year-old notched up two half-centuries in the series, and also claimed five catches behind the wicket in the third match, an ICC statement said.

He was also in good nick in Bangladesh's tour of New Zealand in October, registering two 60-plus scores in five games. Bangladesh won the youth ODI series 4-1, as Ali finished with an average of 72.50. Tawhid Hridoy, who has scores of 82*, 123*, 115, and 111 in his last four appearances for Bangladesh U-19s, has been named as Ali's deputy. The right-handed batsman was their leading run-scorer against Sri Lanka, accumulating 431 runs at a mammoth average of 215.50. Opener Tanzid Hasan, who top-scored against New Zealand with 280 runs across five games, has also retained his spot in the side. Bangladesh's best returns at the U19 Cricket World Cup came in 2016, when they reached the semi-final in home conditions. They won the plate competition twice, overcoming West Indies and Australia in 1998 and 2004.Bangladesh are in Group C of the 2020 U-19 Cricket World Cup, along with Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Scotland. They will begin their campaign against Zimbabwe on January 18 in Potchefstroom. Bangladesh squad: Akbar Ali (c), Tawhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Mirttunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Avishek Das, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Shahin Alom, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad