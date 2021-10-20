Akeal Hosein replaces Fabian Allen in West Indies side

Hosein, who has played nine ODIs and six T20Is, was named as a replacement after Allen was ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Dubai, Oct 20 (IANS) Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has been approved as a replacement for all-rounder Fabian Allen in the West Indies squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, currently underway in the UAE and Oman.

"Hosein was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements. The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has approved Hosein as a replacement," ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The replacement for Hosein in the reserves list will be the uncapped Gudakesh Motie.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 consists of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (Independent Members).

Defending champions West Indies begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup 'Super 12' stage against England on October 23.

