Akhil Rabindra hopes for a podium finish at the familiar Circuit Paul Ricard

Bengaluru [India], May 28 (ANI): Akhil Rabindra, the only Indian driver in the European GT4 Championship line-up grid, hopes for a podium finish at the Circuit Paul Ricard- Le Castellet in France, this weekend from May 28-30.





The 24-year-old has bagged a spot at the Aston Martin Racing (AMR) Driver Academy for the third time in a row this year. Akhil will be driving an Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4 with his 19-year-old French teammate Hugo Conde for the AGS Events Racing Team.



This will be the third time that Akhil will be racing at the Circuit Paul Ricard. Prior to this race, he has raced at the French FFSA GT Championship in their previous season wherein he along with his teammate Vannelet made a strong comeback finishing P6 in the Pro- Am category and an overall P10 position in race two while finishing P9 in their respective category in race one.



In the 2019 European GT4 Championship Akhil alongside his teammate Florian Thoma managed to finish at P4 but a late penalty put them at overall P15. Later the duo clocked an impressive time and managed to finish at P5 in the qualifying and P7 in the second race.



"The track has an interesting mix of fast and slow speed corners. The competition will definitely be higher and a lot would depend upon our driving. I am really looking forward to getting back on the racetrack with AGS Events Racing," stated Akhil post the race weekend. (ANI)

