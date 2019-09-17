Akthar demands justice for Nimrita Kumari

The Pakistani-Hindu medical student was found dead in her hostel room at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), media reports said on Tuesday.

The body was found lying on a charpoy with a rope tied to her neck while her room was locked from inside, The Express Tribune reported.

Not only the netizens but also Akhtar, who is currently seen speaking on various social issues, demanded justice for the Hindu girl.

Taking to Twitter, the former Pakistan speedstar said: "Extremely sad & hurt sad reading about the suspicious death of young innocent girl, Nimrita Kumari. I hope the justice is served and the real culprits are found. My heart beats with every Pakistani no matter what faith he/she belongs to. Rest in Peace. #JusticeForNimrita."

Meanhwhile, the local police has also launched an investigation into the case.