Alex Carey creates record for taking most catches on Test debut

Brisbane [Australia], December 11 (ANI): Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey on Saturday created the record for taking most catches on Test debut.



Carey took a total of eight catches in the first Ashes Test against England here at the Gabba, Brisbane. As a result, he surpassed Rishabh Pant who had taken seven catches on his debut in the longest format.

Chris Read, Brian Taber, Chamara Dunusinghe, Peter Nevill and Alan Knott had also taken seven catches on their Test debut.

Nathan Lyon, skipper Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Travis Head were the standout performers as Australia defeated England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday.

Chasing 20, Alex Carey (9) and Marcus Harris (9*) made light work of the chase and the hosts registered victory in just 5.1 overs.

Nathan Lyon and Cummins got among the wickets as Australia inched closer to victory against England on Day 4. England was bowled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 runs for Australia to win the Gabba Test. (ANI)



