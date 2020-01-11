Alex Hales propels Sydney Thunder to 4-wicket victory over Hobart Hurricanes in BBL

Sydney [Australia] Jan 11 (ANI): Alex Hales' top-order knock powered Sydney Thunder to a four-wicket victory over Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Sydney Showground Stadium here on Saturday.

Chasing 163, Thunder took off to a perfect start as Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales put on 53 runs in five overs. Both kept smashing blowers out the park and amassed 95 runs in 10 overs.

Clive Rose removed dangerous-looking Hales (55) in the 11th over, ending 96 runs stand. Thunder suffered the second blow in the 12th over, Scott Boland removed Khawaja (35), reducing the side to 101-2. Thunder lost Ferguson (7) and Gilkes (5) in quick succession.Alex Ross smashed 32 runs in 21 balls and propelled Thunder to a four wickets victory over Hobart Hurricanes.Earlier after being asked to bat first, openers Matthew Wade and Caleb Jewell gave a steady start as they put on 36 runs for the first wicket.However, Brendan Doggett gave the first blow to Hurricanes after he dismissed Wade (16) in the fifth over.Simon Milenko then joined Jewell at the crease, both players partnered for 24 runs. Jewell (31) got dismissed in eighth over, reducing Hurricanes to 60-2.In 11th over, the side lost Milenko (17) and George Bailey arrived at the field.Bailey and Ben McDermott smashed bowler out of the park and took the Hurricanes past 100 runs mark.The duo put on a partnership of 64 runs and Hurricanes were looking well on track to post a big target. However, Daniel Sams removed well-settled Bailey (43) in the 18th over.In 19th over, McDermott (33) was dismissed and Hobart Hurricanes ended their innings at 162/6.Alex Hales was adjudged as the player of the match. (ANI)