Alisson Becker elated after Liverpool's victory over Genk

Liverpool [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is 'happy' with team's performance as they defeated Genk by 4-1 in the Champions League on Thursday.

"We did a good game, we won 4-1 - it's difficult here. Away games in the Champions League are always difficult. When we focused more in the game and put more intensity, we could create more chances of goals and score," the club's official website quoted Becker as saying.



"The only bad point is we didn't get a clean sheet because everyone wants that. But the most important thing is the three points and we are happy about that," he added.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the first two goals of the match followed by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah strike.

Becker praised Oxlade-Chamberlain as he said: "It was special for everyone. We see him working hard in the training ground. In the last weeks, I worked with him; in the last international break we had training and he was enjoying the sessions. I'm really happy for him scoring like that, playing like that and helping the team. I think he is really happy, as am I."

Liverpool will now compete against Tottenham in the Premier League on October 27. (ANI)

