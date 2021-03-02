All 8 Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout games in Delhi from March 7

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) All eight knockout matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played at venues here -- at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the Palam Air Force grounds -- sources in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) said on Tuesday.

The matches include an 'Eliminator' pre-quarter-final match between Delhi and Uttarakhand (March 7), four quarter-finals (on March 8 and 9), two semi-finals (March 11), and the final (March 14).