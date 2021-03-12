All April Pro League matches except Arg-Ind, Arg-Ger postponed

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) All Hockey Pro League matches in April except the men's tie between India and Argentina and the women's tie between Argentina and Germany have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) said on Friday in a statement.

India play Argentina on April 10 and 11 while Germany face Argentina on April 3 and 4, respectively. Both ties will be held in Argentine capital of Buenos Aires.