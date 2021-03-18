All England C'Ships: Sindhu through, Saina out in 1st round

Birmingham, March 18 (IANS) PV Sindhu went through to the second round of the All England Open Championship with a 21-11, 21-17 win over Malaysia's Soniia Cheah. Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal retired during her first-round match against Mia Blichfeldt when she was trailing 21-8, 10-4.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth lost to Ireland's Nhat Nguyen 21-11, 15-21, 21-12 in the first round.