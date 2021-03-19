All England Open: Ashwini-Sikki lose in quarter-finals

Birmingham, March 19 (IANS) Indian women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost in the quarter-finals of the All England Open Championships on Friday after a straight-games defeat to the Netherlands' Selena Piek and Cheryl Seinen.

Ashwini and Sikki lost the match 22-24, 12-21 in 39 minutes, thus leaving Lakshya Sen and reigning world champion PV Sindhu as the only Indians remaining in the Super 1000 tournament.