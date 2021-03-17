All England Open: Indian shuttlers ready to take part in tournament after COVID negative results

India's badminton coach Mathias Boe on his Instagram story confirmed that there were no positive tests within the Indian contingent and the shutters were ready to take the field on Wednesday."No positive tests in the team anyone. We are ready for All England," wrote Mathias in his Instagram story.Three Indian shuttlers and one member of support staff had tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the tournament, Badminton Association of India (BAI) Secretary Ajay Singhania had confirmed."Three players and one support staff tested COVID-19 positive. I am in touch with the team and the Badminton World Federation (BWF). Yesterday, BWF verbally informed players but nothing they have given on paper," Singhania had told ANI.But their positive results might have had come because they had previously contracted the virus.The start of the All England Open Badminton Championships has been delayed after several COVID-19 tests conducted were deemed "inconclusive". The play will commence at 2 pm GMT on Wednesday after being pushed back by five hours.On Tuesday, India shuttler Saina Nehwal had said that she was still waiting for her COVID-19 test report even as the All England Open was set to start on Wednesday.Saina also highlighted how she had not been able to train and how her preparation has not been ideal before the start of such an important tournament."Ok, I have to do this now! Matches are starting tomorrow at the @YonexAllEngland and still no reports of the Covid test done 30hrs before. No practice, no gym .. for 2 days now," Saina had tweeted. (ANI)