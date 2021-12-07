All-India Police Hockey: Karnataka State Police survive a scare, draw 1-1 to make quarters

Playing in front of a boisterous home crowd, the Karnataka State Police created several chances in the attacking circle but could not convert.

Bengaluru, Dec 7 (IANS) Hosts Karnataka State Police held Uttar Pradesh Police to a 1-1 draw in a tense Pool D match to advance into the quarter-finals of the 70th All India Police Hockey Championships here on Tuesday.

After a goalless three quarters, it was UP. Police who scored the first goal of the match in the 49th minute through Arvind Gaund. Trailing 0-1, KSP did well to hold their nerves in the dying minutes of the match to score in the 54th minute.

It was KSP captain NB Pradeep who struck a fine field goal that ensured they make it to the next round. On Wednesday, KSP will take on Jharkhand Police in the quarterfinal match.

In another exciting match in Pool B, Punjab Police rode on star striker Ramandeep Singh's double goal to beat BSF Jalandhar 5-1. An experienced Punjab side dominated the proceedings despite a poor start having conceded an early goal by Hatinder Singh in the 2nd minute.

After a minor setback, Punjab bounced back to stitch together a fine attack to score in through Karanbir Singh (7'), Pawandeep Singh (8'), Kanwarjeet'Singh (19'), and Ramandeep Singh (19' and 53'). Punjab Police will look to continue their fine form as they take on CISF Delhi.

Meanwhile, Odisha Police beat Gujarat Police 11-0 in a one-sided match in Pool C. Goals were scored by Ashok Lakra (2', 36', 43', 47'), captain Anil Kullu (5'), Janerious Tirkey (16'), Sudh'r Barla (19'), Sim'n Ba'la (32', 58') and Bij'y La'ra (45', 50'). Odisha Police will face off against Tamil Nadu Police.

In another one-sided match, CRPF Jalandhar beat Madhya Pradesh Police 6-0 in their group A encounter. The goal scorers of the match were B'kash Kujur (5'), Md Mas'ullah Khan (7'), captain Ignacius Toppo (9'), Lovejeet Singh (11'), Rahul Sharma (21'), and Ishqpreet Singh (37'). Although CRPF Jalandhar did well to win this match, they were unable to advance to the next round.

In the first match of the day, Tamil Nadu Police will take on SSB in the women's match. This will be followed by the Quarterfinal matches.

Quarter-finals line-up:

CRPF Delhi Vs ITBP Jalandhar

Punjab Police Vs CISF Delhi

Odisha Police vs Tamil Nadu Police

Karnataka State Police Vs Jharkhand Police

