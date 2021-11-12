All-India U-16 hockey: Hosts SNBP, Naval Tata Academy reach QFs

Earlier, in late matches on Thursday, SAIL Hockey Academy, Odisha, and Raja Karan Academy, Karnal, also made it to the last-8 to complete the quarterfinal lineup. Earlier, RK Roy Academy and Regional Development Centre, Jharkhand had made the grade.

Pune, Nov 12 (IANS) Hosts SNBP Academy joined Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur, HAR Academy, Sonepat, and Nagpur Hockey Academy in the knock-out quarterfinals of the 5th SNBP All-India Hockey Tournament (Boys' Under-16) at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Friday.

In Pool-A, HAR Hockey Academy, Sonepat scored a dozen (12-0) past Malwa Hockey Academy, Madhya Pradesh in a one-sided encounter. Three goals by Shukhvinder (36th, 43rd, 47th), a brace of goals by Sahil Ruhal (6th, 48th), Vinay (42nd, 60th), Nitin (39th, 55th) accounted for the bulk of the tally Malik Mannu (20th), Naveen (44th), Jeetpal (45th) scored the rest.

Later, in a Pool-G match, SNBP Academy, figuring in a must-win encounter against Kolkata Warriors, Kolkata, scored a 5-0 win with Mohd. Zain Khan (22nd, 23rd), who netted a brace, and Arun Pal (9th), Krishna Kumar Prajapati (21st), Rohan Singh (26th) scored one goal each. Both teams had earned a walkover after PMSAMAHSS Chemmankadavu, Kerala had not reported reducing the group to just two teams.

In an afternoon encounter in Pool-B, Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur hammered Mother Teresa HSS, Telangana, 6-0. Satyam Panday (8th, 10th, 48th) led the way, while Abhishek Tigga (5th, 7th) and Topno Jolen (12th) added to the tally.

On Thursday, in SAIL Hockey Academy, Odisha made it to the last-8. The Odisha team downed Bhilwada Hockey Academy, Rajasthan 3-0 to top Pool-C. Nishad Sonu (17th), Bada Rabi (25th), and Ekka Anmol Jr. (45th) scored.

Likewise, in Pool H, Raja Karan Academy, Karnal was aided by a brace by two quick goals from Pankaj (47th, 48th) downed Anwar Hockey Society, Uttar Pradesh 2-1. The losers had Ahad (52nd) reduce the margin.

All teams finished unbeaten and topped their respective groups with six points each.

RESULTS:

Pool F: Belkulai CKAC Vidhyapith, West Bengal 5 (Nikhil Goswami 10th, 20th; Deepak Kumar Patel 25th, Arham Arish 52nd; Shaurya Kumar Patel 54th) bt Hockey Nashik 0

Pool A: HAR Hockey Academy, Sonepat 12 (Sahil Ruhal 6th, 48th; Malik Mannu 20th; Nitin 39th, 55th; Shukhvinder 36th, 43rd, 47th; Vinay 42nd, 60th; Naveen 44th; Jeetpal 45th; Nitin 55th) bt Malwa Hockey Academy, Madhya Pradesh 0

Pool G: SNBP Academy, Pune 5 (Arun Pal 9th; Krishna Kumar Prajapati 21st; Mohd. Zain Khan 22nd, 23rd; Rohan Singh 26th) bt Kolkata Warriors, Kolkata 0

Pool B: Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur 6 (Abhishek Tigga 5th, 7th; Satyam Panday 8th, 10th, 48th; Topno Jolen 12th) bt Mother Teresa HSS, Telangana 0.

