All India U-16 hockey: SNBP Academy upset Naval Tata Academy in shoot-out

Joining SNBP in the last four were HAR Academy, Sonepat, SAIL Hockey Academy, Odisha and Regional Development Centre, Jharkhand, who relatively had an easy day out in the quarter-finals.

Pune, Nov 13 (IANS) Hosts SNBP Academy recorded a sensational come-from-behind victory over Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur to book a place in the semi-finals of the 5th SNBP All-India Hockey Tournament (Boys' Under-16) at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Playing the second match of the day, SNBP Academy held Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur 2-2 in regulation time before winning in the shoot-out (3-0). The Jamshedpur side was off the blocks early, with Abhishek Tigga (7th) scoring early which remained the only goal until half-time.

On resumption, Abhishek (36th) added another to give the Jamshedpur-based side a 2-0 advantage. It was only in the fourth quarter that SNBP's fortunes changed. Back-to-back penalty corner conversions by Rohan Singh (52nd and 53rd) brought the game back on level (2-2), pushing the game into the shoot-out.

In the shoot-out, SNBP's Akash Pal, Krishna Mohan, Mohd. Zaid Khan succeeded with their attempts, while Naval Tata Academy could not convert a single attempt.

Earlier, HAR Hockey Academy, Sonepat downed Raja Karan Academy 5-0. Malik Mannu (5th, 33rd) was the architect of the win, while Jeetpal (12th), Shukhvinder (18th), Ruhal Sahil (59th) added to the tally.

Later, SAIL Hockey Academy, Odisha blanked R.K.Roy Academy, Patna 8-1 after a four-goal effort by Ekka Anmol Jr. (21st, 30th, 37th, 47th) proved too costly for the Patna side. The other scorers for the winners were Mukesh Tete (4th), Rohit Singh (12th, 57th), Nishad Sonu (13th).

For the Patna side, Md. Danish (8th) reduced the margin.

In the fourth quarter-final of the day, Regional Development Centre, Jharkhand won a close battle against Nagpur Hockey Academy 2-1. Anuj Bara (5th) and Harshit Indwar (20th) scored for the winners, while Himanshu Yadav (36th) netted for the Nagpur side

RESULTS (all quarter-finals):

HAR Hockey Academy, Sonepat 5 (Malik Mannu 5th, 33rd; Jeetpal 12th; Shukhvinder 18th; Ruhal Sahil 59th) bt Raja Karan Academy, Karnal 0

SNBP Academy, Pune 2 (Rohan Singh 52nd, 53rd; Akash Pal, Krishna Mohan, Mohd. Zaid Khan) bt Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur 2 (Abhishek Tigga 7th, 36th) -- 3-0 via shoot-out

SAIL Hockey Academy, Odisha 8 (Mukesh Tete 4th; Rohit Singh 12th,57th; Nishad Sonu 13th; Ekka Anmol Jr. 21st, 30th, 37th,47th) bt R.K.Roy Academy, Patna 1 (Md. Danish 8th)

Regional Development Centre, Jharkhand 2 (Anuj Bara 5th; Harshit Indwar 20th) bt Nagpur Hockey Academy 1 (Himanshu Yadav 36th).

--IANS

bsk