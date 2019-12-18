All-round Harshal helps Haryana thrash Tripura in 2 days

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Haryana rode skipper Harshal Patel's lethal bowling effort to register their second consecutive victory in the ongoing Ranji Trophy as they thrashed Tripura by an innings and 125 runs within two days at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Not only with the ball, but Harshal also starred for his side as he contributed with a 57-ball 45 in Haryana's first innings total of 242 in reply to Tripura's score of 68 runs.

In their second essay, Tripura's batting turned from bad to worse as their batters once again succumbed before the host and were eventually bowled out for just 49 runs as Haryana registered a comfortable victory.

Harshal, who had returned with stunning figures of 7/29 in Tripura's first essay, once again replicated the show as he sent back five Tripura batsmen conceding 24 runs while Ashish Hooda also scalped as many wickets for 21 runs. Earlier, Haryana had hammered Maharashtra by an innings and 68 runs at the same venue and the Harshal-led side now have 14 points from two games to top the Elite Group C table. Brief scores: Tripura: 68 and 49 all out (Ashish Hooda 5/21, Harshal Patel 5/24); Haryana 242