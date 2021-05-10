All West Indies IPL players are back home: CWI CEO

Kingston, May 10 (IANS) West Indies players, officials, coaches and commentators who were part of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) have returned to the Carribean islands, said Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave.

"Our IPL players, along with the West Indians who were part of the TV production, are now safely back in the Caribbean. We are grateful to the BCCI and IPL Franchises for arranging their safe travel back to the Caribbean so quickly," Grave is quoted as saying by CWI in a tweet on Sunday.