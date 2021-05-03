Allocated my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal: Cummins

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 3 (ANI): Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer on Monday informed he has allocated his donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal to help the country fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal is procuring and installing oxygen generation plants in hospitals to treat seriously ill patients, providing testing equipment in heavily impacted districts, and supporting the acceleration of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Cummins also urged people to come forward for the cause if they are in the capacity to donate.

"Terrific work @CricketAus FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://https://india.unicef.org.au/t/australian-cricket," Cummins tweeted.

Australian cricket will be throwing its support behind the India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal, with Cricket Australia, the Australian Cricketers' Association and UNICEF Australia partnering to raise much-needed funds.

Earlier in the day, Cricket Australia said the board will be making an initial donation of $50,000 and encourage Australians everywhere to give generously at this critical time in India's COVID-19 response.

"Australians and Indians share a special bond and, for many, our mutual love of cricket is central to that friendship. It has been distressing and saddening to learn of the suffering of so many of our Indian sisters and brothers during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and our hearts go out to everyone impacted," Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's Interim CEO said in an official statement.

"We were all deeply moved by the sentiments expressed and donations given by Pat Cummins and Brett Lee over the past week. In that same spirit, we are proud to partner with UNICEF Australia to raise funds that will help the people of India by providing the health system with much-needed oxygen, testing equipment and vaccines," he added. (ANI)

