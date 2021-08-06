Allyson Felix bags bronze in women's 400m, sets record by winning 10th Olympic medal

Tokyo [Japan], August 6 (ANI): American legendary athlete Allyson Felix earned her 10th Olympic medal when she clinched bronze in the 400 meters event in the ongoing Tokyo Games on Friday.



Shaunae Miller-Uibo bagged the gold as she won the second consecutive 400m Olympic gold medal.

According to Olympics.com, five years ago, Miller-Uibo had made headlines when she dove at the line to edge Allyson Felix by 0.07 and claim her maiden title.

Again lining up against Felix, Miller-Uibo removed any doubt about the winner coming out of the bend with a commanding lead which she held to win in a new personal best of 48.36 seconds.

Meanwhile, Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic claimed the silver medal with a time of 49.20.

Racing on Miller-Uibo's outside, the 35-year-old Felix produced a run that belied her years as she finished in third place to win a record 10th medal becoming the most decorated female Olympian in track and field.

According to CNN, Felix now has 10 medals which she has won in five Olympic games. (ANI)

Sometimes, Felix also brought her two-year-old daughter Camryn to the field while training.

"Having a young daughter at home, that's a whole new world. It's given me a different motivation," CNN had quoted Felix as saying. (ANI)







