  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Football
  4. Almiron guides Paraguay into Copa America quarterfinals

Almiron guides Paraguay into Copa America quarterfinals

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jun 25th, 2021, 10:41:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Brasilia, June 25 (IANS) Miguel Almiron scored one goal and set up another as Paraguay secured a berth in the Copa America knockout phase with a 2-0 win over Chile here.

Paraguay went ahead just after the half-hour mark when Braian Samudio powered in a header at the far post following Almiron's in-swinging corner on Thursday, reports Xinhua.

The Newcastle United midfielder then converted a penalty after Gary Medel was deemed to have brought down Carlos Gonzalez.

Paraguay are now second in the five-team Group A standings, having taken six points from three games. Chile, who were already guaranteed a spot in the last eight before the match, are third with five points.

--IANS

akm/in

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features