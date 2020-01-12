Always admired Steve Waugh's mental strength: Rahane

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Steve Waugh's mental strength is something Ajinkya Rahane has always admired, the India Test Vice-Captain said in a social media post as he caught up with the legendary former Australia skipper.

"Was great chatting with @stevewaugh. Had always admired his mental strength as a player and as a leader," Rahane said in an Instagram post with a picture beside the 54-year old World Cup winning skipper, who has played 168 Tests and 325 ODIs for Australia.

India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series beginning on Tuesday here.

Rahane is not part of India's limited overs setup although the right-hander has time and again expressed his desire to play white ball cricket for the country. The 31-year-old is gearing up ahead of the New Zealand tour. He will take part in the second India 'A' four-day game against New Zealand between February 7 to 10. India will play two Tests against the Kiwis from February 21.