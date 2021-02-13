Always been a good player of spin: WI wicket-keeper Da Silva

West Indies were struggling at 178 for five but Da Silva added 88 for the sixth wicket with Nkrumah Bonner and then built the century partnership with Joseph to take hosts to a respectable 409 in the first innings. Bangladesh were struggling at 166 for six in the first session on the second day.

Dhaka, Feb 13 (IANS) West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva, who made 92 and added 118 runs with pace bowler Alzarri Joseph (82) for the seventh wicket on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh said that he relishes playing spin.

"I have always been a good player of spin so adapted my game to slower wickets. It is a little similar to home but in a different situation, so playing my part," said Da Silva later.

"I can't even describe how it feels or what it means just to be eight runs short [of a century]. I wish I could have that ball, it is the second time that I got out that way. Hopefully, next time I will not get out that way."

The right-handed batsman was bowled by an arm-ball from left-arm spinner Taijul Islam with the ball going through between bat and pad.

Joseph, who is a right-arm pace bowler and bats right-handed fell 18 runs short of his century.

"It is disappointing not to get the hundred but I have been working hard on my batting. There will be other opportunities for me to get that score," said Joseph.

--IANS

kh/