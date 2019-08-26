Always had the inswinger but have gained confidence: Bumrah

Speaking after the match on Sunday, Bumrah felt he always had the ability to bowl the inswingers. However, now he has learnt the art of bowling the outswingers.

In the second innings, Bumrah was seen swinging the ball both ways as it was enough to torment the batsmen.

"Feeling good and we built pressure as a bowling unit which was nice. We used the breeze to our advantage and stuck to our plans. Lot of hard-work and practice goes into that (about bowling the outswinger).

"I always had the inswinger but the more I played the more confident I got," the pacer said at the post-match presentation.

"Playing with the Dukes ball in England helped me a lot, too. It has helped my confidence. Always trying to evolve as a bowler and always trying to do new things and when the ball is not swinging maybe try and use the seam to get the movement," he added. India will now take on the hosts in the second and final Test at Sabina Park in Kingston from August 30.