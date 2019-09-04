Alyssa Healy ready for West Indies tour

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 4 (ANI): Australian wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy is all set to take on West Indies in the upcoming One-Day International series, which kicks off from September 9.

After the completion of women Ashes on July 31, Healy, unlike her other teammates, stayed back in the United Kingdom to play for Yorkshire Diamonds in England's super league.



"I definitely feel it later in the day, but it's more just the heat that's got me ... but all good, I'm ready to go for the series," cricket.com.au. quoted Healy as saying.

The stint with Yorkshire Diamonds was her first domestic 20-over tournament.

Healy arrived in Antigua on Saturday ahead of the first ODI, after Diamond's season got wrapped up last week.

"(It's important) to get over here and get used to the conditions, being September over here it's very hot and humid, it's hurricane weather but it's nice to be able to get here and hit the ground running and make sure we're ready to go for Thursday," she said.

The wicket-keeper batter was the player of the tournament in the finals of women T20 World Cup last year when Australia defeated England to lift the coveted trophy.

Healy smashed 225 runs and had an average of 56.25 in the showpiece event. (ANI)