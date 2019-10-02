Alyssa Healy scripts record of highest T20I score

Sydney [Australia], Oct 2 (ANI): Australia women batter Alyssa Healy scripted a record by scoring the highest-ever individual score in women's T20I at North Sydney Oval stadium here on Wednesday.

Healy played an unbeaten knock of 148 runs against Sri Lanka to help her team secure a massive 132-run victory.

Healy's knock consisted of 19 boundaries and seven sixes. She surpassed her teammate Meg Lanning's record of 133 runs.



In the three-match T20I series, Australia performed brilliantly as they won all the matches in the series.

Australia and Sri Lanka will now compete against each other in a three-match ODI series, starting from October 5. (ANI)

