American Crouser breaks 31-year-old shot put world record

"It is a really special moment for me on my first time at the new Hayward Field. I've wanted that world record for so long, it feels like a weight has been lifted. I knew the strength and the power was there, I just had to get it into the ball. I've been thinking about this moment since I started throwing. To finally do it is pretty special," the 28-year-old told World Athletics late on Friday.

Eugene, June 19 (IANS) Olympic champion Ryan Crouser broke the 31-year-old world record of Randy Barnes in men's shot put at the US Olympic Trials, recording a throw of 23.37 metres here.

Crouser began his final round with an opening throw of 22.61m. He heaved the iron ball to a distance of 22.55m and 22.73m to take early lead.

Two-time world champion Joe Kovacs was the other thrower who crossed the 22m mark half way through the competition.

Crouser's fourth attempt landed at 23.37m, which was 25 centimetres better than the previous world record set by Barnes in 1990.

The American's fifth attempt was a foul. He ended his series with 22.62m.

Kovacs improved to 22.34m in the final round to take second place, more than a metre behind Crouser.

--IANS

