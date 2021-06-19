American shot putter Crouser smashes world record in Eugene

Washington, June 19 (IANS) Olympic champion Ryan Crouser broke the 31-year-old men's shot put world record as he topped the US Olympic trials event in Eugene, Oregon.

The 29-year-old Crouser, who won gold at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio, achieved his winning mark of 23.37m in the fourth round, adding 25 centimetres to the world record set by compatriot Randy Barnes in 1990, reports Xinhua.