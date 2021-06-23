Amid Covid, Zimbabwe Cricket gets govt nod to host B'desh

There was uncertainty over the tour following the Zimbabwe government's directive to cease all sports activity on June 14 owing to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Dhaka, June 23 (IANS) Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe for a one-off Test, three ODIs and an equal number of T20 Internationals will go ahead as scheduled after the Zimbabwe Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) gave Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) the permission to host the series in July.

The unofficial second 'Test' between South Africa A and Zimbabwe A was suspended earlier in June and ZC had appealed to SRC to consider the Bangladesh team tour.

This will be the second men's series the county has hosted since the pandemic began. Zimbabwe had previously staged two Tests and three T20Is against Pakistan in April and also hosted the Pakistan women's side and the South Africa A side, although both those series had to be suspended midway.

The Bangladesh tour will commence with a one-off Test (July 7-11) followed by three ODIs, which are part of the World Cup Super League.

The two teams last met in March 2020 when Zimbabwe toured Bangladesh and lost the one-off Test, three ODIs and two T20Is.

Ahead of the tour, Bangladesh have some injury concerns as their wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has sustained a hairline fracture on his left index finger, which could affect his prospects of touring Zimbabwe.

Rahim, who plays for Abahani Limited in the Dhaka Premier League T20 tournament, sustained the fracture during his team's match against Gazi Group Cricketers on Monday.

--IANS

akm/dpb