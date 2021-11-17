AM/NS India named official partner for Junior Hockey WC

AM/NS India has signed an agreement in this regard with Hockey India.

Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (IANS) ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, has been named the official partner for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup to be hosted by Bhubaneswar from November 24 to December 5.

The marquee tournament in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) calendar marks the return of major international sporting event to India after nearly two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India, which also hosted the last Men's Junior Hockey World Cup at Lucknow in 2016, will defend the title in Bhubaneswar.

Commenting on the development, Dilip Oommen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), AM/NS India, said, "As Odisha gears up to host the rising stars in the world of hockey, we are delighted to partner with Hockey India and support its efforts to bring fans and players across the globe closer to this important national sport.

"Odisha has become synonymous with the success of Indian hockey and it is one of the key states for AM/NS India, given our extensive operations' presence here. We are proud to have this opportunity to support the development of hockey, which is also known for strength and agility."

Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "We are excited that India is once again playing host to international sporting events. The biggest gainers from AM/NS India's support are the sport of hockey, and the talented players who will be taking part in the tournament."

The Junior World Cup will be held at the iconic Kalinga Stadium from November 24 to December 5.

--IANS

bbm/arm