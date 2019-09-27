Amul joins cricket fans in expressing concern for Bumrah's injury, dedicates doodle

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Voicing the concerns of cricket fans worried about the pacer Jasprit Bumrah's injury, Amul India on Friday dedicated a doodle sympathising with the Indian pacer's unfortunate condition and quipping it as 'Jas bad luck'.

Amul, known for their creative and quirky cartoon posters revealed its latest doodle featuring Bumrah alongside iconic Amul character, with the former attending to the pacer's back injury in a hospital-like setting."Amul Topical: Bumrah's back troubles," Amul India's official Twitter handle posted.Bumrah was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa on September 24 due to a minor stress fracture in his lower back. He was then replaced by Umesh Yadav in the Indian squad.After getting ruled out, Bumrah took to Twitter to say "injuries are part and parcel of the sport"."Injuries are part and parcel of the sport. Thank you for all your recovery wishes. My head is held high & I am aiming for a comeback that's stronger than the setback," Bumrah had tweeted.The Indian side will play three Test matches against Proteas in the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).The world number three Test bowler was given rest for the T20I series against Proteas. He played his last game against West Indies in which he scalped seven wickets.In the second Test of the series against Windies, Bumrah became only the third Indian bowler after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to record a hat-trick in the longest format of the game.Bumrah is a vital member of the Men in Blue in all three formats. He is a number one bowler in the ODI format. He was the highest wicket-taker for Men in Blue in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019.India's Tests squad: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Shubman Gill.Proteas' Test squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, and Heinrich Klaasen.India levelled the T20Is by 1-1 and will play against South Africa in the first Test of the series from October 2. (ANI)