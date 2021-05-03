Anand, Humpy to launch Checkmate Covid

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand and Asian Games gold medallist Koneru Humpy will kick-start 'Checkmate Covid' -- an All India Chess Federation (AICF) initiative -- on Tuesday to provide medical and financial assistance to those affected by the pandemic.

The AICF in a tweet on Monday wrote, "Introducing Checkmate Covid, an initiative by AICF aimed at providing financial assistance, medical guidance & vaccination support to all the members of the Indian Chess Community to combat Covid-19. The AICF will be launching the #CheckmateCovid Fund to kick-start this initiative."