Anderson included in 12-player England squad for Adelaide Test; Wood rested

Anderson, 39, the highest wicket-taker in the world among pace bowlers, was not in the 12-player squad for the opening Test at The Gabba (Brisbane), which the tourists lost by nine wickets.

Pacer Mark Wood was, however, rested for the pink-ball Test.

Adelaide, Dec 15 (IANS) England on Wednesday included Jimmy Anderson and retained spinner Jack Leach in their 12-player squad for the second Ashes Test beginning at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (December 16).

Both Stuart Broad and Anderson have since indicated that they were disappointed with their exclusion. Broad was in the 12-player squad for The Gabba Test but was excluded from the Playing XI.

With Broad and his senior partner Anderson now in the 12-player squad, either or both could be in the Playing XI for the pink-ball Test.

An England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement said on Wednesday that the Playing XI will be named at the toss.

"Lancashire seamer James Anderson has been included in the squad after missing the first Test in Brisbane. Durham seamer Mark Wood has been rested. The final XI will be confirmed at the toss," said the statement.

England Men's Squad for second Ashes Test: Joe Root (c), Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

