Andre Russell prefers BPL over BBL

Dhaka, Dec 11 (IANS) Newly appointed Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Rajshahi Royals' skipper Andre Russell has prefered the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) over Australia's Big Bash League (BBL). Significantly, both the two domestic T20 tournaments are held during the same time in the global cricket calendar, which forces cricketers to choose one of the two.

"This tournament is more fun," Russell, who was appointed skipper of the Royals on Tuesday was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.

"It is shorter (than the BBL). So less time away from home. I get a lot of love here. The hospitality and everything is amazing. You get a warm welcome on this side of the world. I never really think twice," the swashbuckling Windies cricketer said during his team's jersey launch.

Russell, who has featured in three BBL editions, has won the BPL title twice, first with the Comilla Victorians in the 2015-16 season and second with Dhaka Dynamites in 2016-17 season. Russell hasn't featured in the BBL since 2016-17 and last year too, he prefered the BPL over theAustralian T20 competition.

On being named leader of the Royals. he said: "I am honoured to be given the responsibility of leading the team. Regardless, I always look at myself as a player in the heat. I have a very big role in any team I play for. It is going to be something new for me outside the Caribbean. I have led Jamaica Tallawahs before. It will be interesting and I am up for a challenge."

Rajshahi, which boasts of some experienced players like Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara and Russell, will begin their BPL season on December 12, the second day of the tournament, with a match against Dhaka Platoon.

"I won't say we have the best squad but we have a good team on paper. It is a good start for any captain, coach and any team. We want to use the experience of each player, which will put us in the right foot," he said.

"We have Shoaib Malik, myself, Ravi Bopara and (Hazratullah) Zazai and [Liton] Das at the top. We have a few good local talents. I have been watching videos, seeing what they can do. We have a balanced squad including local and international fast bowlers. We have good options," Russell added.

kk/prs