Andujar ends Federer's 32-match winning run on Swiss soil

It was Federer's first loss in Switzerland since October 27, 2013, when Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro beat him in the Swiss Indoors Basel final.

Geneva, May 18 (IANS) World No.75 Pablo Andujar of Spain ended No. 8 Roger Federer's 32-match winning streak on Swiss soil, defeating the 39-year-old tennis great 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round of the Geneva Open on Tuesday.

Andujar will next face the winner of the second-round match between Switzerland's Dominic Stephan Stricker (No. 419) and Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

Andujar placed his serve deep and capitalised on Federer's shorter groundstrokes in the early stages. Although Federer's movement improved, groundstroke errors cost the Swiss at 4-5 when Andujar wrapped up the opening set in 38 minutes.

It wasn't until the third game of the second set that Federer created his first break point off a forehand winner. With a 2-1 advantage, Federer grew in confidence and started to impose his all-court game. He finished the set with a flourish, striking a backhand winner to carry the momentum into the decider.

With the finish line in sight, Federer struggled to land a first serve and Andujar broke back to 4-4 with a forehand winner. Federer saved two match points, before Andujar finally claimed a memorable win in their first meeting.

Federer was contesting his first match since a quarter-final exit at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in March.

--IANS

akm/qma