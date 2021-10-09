Andy Flower appointed Afghanistan's consultant for upcoming T20 WC

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 9 (ANI): Former Zimbabwe captain has been appointed as Afghanistan's senior team consultant for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.



"We are delighted that Andy has joined ACB. Andy has worked with a number of our players in various franchise completions and his vast experience will be very beneficial and useful to help the team in the World Cup,'' ACB chairman Azizullah Fazli said in an official statement.

Flower had earlier coached England men's team from 2009 to 2014 and under his reins, the Three Lions lifted the T20 World Cup title in 2010.

The former Zimbabwe skipper represented his country in 63 Tests and 213 ODIs. In his coaching career, Flower has coached various franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Pakistan Super League (IPL) and the inaugural season of the Hundred.

Afghanistan had left for Qatar from Kabul earlier this year and then the side will arrive in the UAE to take part in the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan T20 world Cup Squad: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais AhmedReserves: Afsar Zazai, Farid Ahmed Malik (ANI)

