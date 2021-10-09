Andy Flower joins Afghanistan team as consultant

Kabul, Oct 9 (IANS) Former Zimbabwe skipper, Andy Flower, has been named Afghanistan national cricket team's consultant for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from this month.

"We are delighted that Andy [Flower] has joined ACB. Andy has worked with a number of our players in various franchise competitions and his vast experience will be very beneficial and useful in helping the team in the World Cup," ACB chairman Azizullah Fazli said in a statement.