Andy Murray handed wildcard for Australian Open

Melbourne, Dec 23 (IANS) Former World No 1 Andy Murray has been handed the wild card into the main draw of the 2022 Australian Open, said the tournament organiser on Thursday.

Murray received a wildcard in 2021 too, but was unable to compete after testing positive for COVID-19.

After getting wild card entry to the first major, Murray said, "I'm really excited to be back playing at the Australian Open and grateful to Craig and the team for the opportunity. I've had some great times in Australia playing in front of the amazing crowds and I can't wait to step back out on court at Melbourne Park."