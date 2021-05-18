Anger brews among Bayern fans over Flick departure

The anger is being directed at the designated chairman of the club, Oliver Kahn, and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, who have been accused of jeopardising the club's motto "Mia san Mia" (We are what we are), reports Xinhua.

Berlin, May 18 (IANS) Anger is brewing among fans of German football club Bayern Munich following the departure of head coach Hansi Flick and icons such as David Alaba, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez.

Bayern has more than 358,000 enrolled members and 4,500 fan clubs.

Fans say that Salihamidzic had turned the motto into "Me-myself-and I".

The fans have also started targeting new Bayern coach, 33-year-old Julian Nagelsmann, who, they say, is the reason behind the latest departure of assistant coaches Miroslav Klose and Hermann Gerland.

"How can it be that there is no space for the fans' biggest heroes?" a fan asked on social media.

Gerland has served Bayern in different roles for over 25 years and had a contract until 2022 but following Flick's departure the entire support staff also quit.

The 66-year-old Gerland, who fans see as Bayern's most inspiring icon, is credited with the grooming of the likes of Alaba, Thomas Mueller, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Philipp Lahm and Mats Hummels.

Former Bayern captain Lothar Matthaeus has spoken highly of Gerland, saying, "All of Bayern's great coaches have benefitted from Gerland's expertise and his fine sense for the club's structure more than many are aware of."

--IANS

akm/qma