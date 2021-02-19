Ankita wins her 1st WTA title with doubles crown at Phillip Island

Melbourne, Feb 19 (IANS) India's Ankita Raina and her Russian partner Kamilla Rakhimova on Friday won the Phillip Island Trophy WTA 250 tennis tournament in Melbourne. The pair beat Russia's Anna Blinkova and Anastasia Potapova 2-6, 6-4, 10-7. This is Ankita's first title on the WTA tour.

The win will help Ankita, 28, enter the top 100 of the WTA rankings in doubles with the live rankings currently showing her in the 94th position. She won ITF doubles titles and WTA 125k series title before Friday's win.