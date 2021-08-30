Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju applaud 'amazing' Avani Lekhara for creating history at Paralympics

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur hailed the "historic achievement" of Avani Lekhara as she created history by winning the gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday.



The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points. She won the gold in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event.

"Amazing Avani wins gold for India. A historic achievement as she becomes the only woman in Olympics & Paralympics to win a gold!. Shooting in 10m AR Standing SH1 Final, Score of 249.6 creating a Paralympic Record Equalling the World Record," Anurag Thakur tweeted.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju also hailed the Indian shooter for winning India's first gold medal in the Para shooting.

"India strikes 1st Gold Medal at the #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 !My heartiest congratulations to @AvaniLekhara for winning India's first gold medal in Para Shooting. We are so proud of you Avani!" Rijiju tweeted.

Avani Lekhara started the final at a very good pace as she scored consistently above 10 points. Just two-shot of her went below 10 in the 1st competition stage which landed her in the second position.

Going into the elimination stage Avani grabbed 1st spot and maintained a very healthy lead against her opponents. The Indian continued with her fine performance and ended with 249.6 points in the end. (ANI)

