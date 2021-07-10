Anurag Thakur, Priyanka Gandhi lead praises as Harleen Deol wins hearts with stunning catch against England

Northampton [UK], July 10 (ANI): India cricketer Harleen Deol pulled off a stunner while fielding at long-off against England in the opening T20I on Friday night and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has said the catch will be remembered for a "long long time."



India might have lost the first T20I against England, but Harleen's acrobatic effort in the match won the hearts of the sports lovers as she pulled off a brilliant catch to dismiss Amy Jones.

"Brilliant catch @imharleenDeol! You literally 'caught' a billion people by surprise, going to remember this one for a long long time!" Anurag tweeted.

In the 19th over of England innings, Jones whacked the ball towards wide long-off and Harleen produced a sensational effort. Having caught the ball, she realised that the momentum would be taking her over the ropes. The presence of mind from the cricketer saw her throw the ball up in the air and dive back to complete the catch.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was left "amazed" by Harleen's presence of mind on the field during the first T20I. "Amazing! Women are just the best!" Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma also praised Harleen for an "amazing catch". "What an amazing catch by #HarleenDeol," Rekha tweeted.

While BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia termed Harleen's catch as "one of the best fielding moments", PC Mohan praised the woman cricketer for grabbing a stunner.

"This is easily one of the best fielding moments ever! Truly incredible #HarleenDeol! @BCCIWomen," Scindia tweeted.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the newly appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, lauded Harleen for an "epic" catch.

"Epic ! What an amazing catch by #HarleenDeol," Chandrasekhar tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared the video on Twitter and wrote: "The result didn't go our way today but here is something special from the game."

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also took a stunning catch to dismiss inform Natalie Sciver in the 19th over. Natalie Sciver and Amy Jones smashed 55 and 43 runs respectively as England defeated India in the rain-curtailed first T20I on Friday. (ANI)





