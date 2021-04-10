Anushka scores as Hans Women FC clinch Delhi league title

By winning the league, Hans Women FC have qualified for the Indian Women's League (IWL) from Delhi. Hans FC were awarded the trophy and a prize money of Rs 50,000, while the runners-up were richer by Rs 25,000. The losing semi-finalists, Signature FC and Growing Star FC, received Rs 10,000 each.

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Anushka Samuel scored the all-important goal as Hans Women FC defeated HOPS FC to clinch the Football Delhi Women's League 2020-21 title at the Ambedkar Stadium on Saturday.

The winners continued to impress from the start and scored 70 goals in eight games, conceding just one, while HOPS FC played six games, scoring 25 goals and conceding one goal.

Hans FC's Aveka Singh, who emerged top-scorer of the tournament with 27 goals, was declared the 'Golden Boot' winner.

Vanshika Rana was declared the 'Golden Glove' winner for keeping seven clean sheets in eight matches. Five players -- Ruchika Yadav (Rangers FC), Gorvi Rawat (VS Banga Darshan FA), Neha (HOPS FC), Lavanya (Delhi Student) and Varshika (HOPS FC) -- were adjudged 'Emerging Players' of the tournament.

A total of 20 member clubs involving 432 players competed in the league, which kicked off on March 22. The tournament saw 292 goals being scored at an average of five per game.

Hans Women FC captain, Jyoti Burret, said after the triumph that, "It's been one of the best organised leagues I have played in Delhi. It was a great platform for our players to finally play competitive football after Covid (disruptions)."

Football Delhi president, Shaji Prabhakaran said that the future of women's football was bright in Delhi and the success of this league 'has tremendously motivated us to do more and more for women's football'.

--IANS

akm/kh