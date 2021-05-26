Anything less than 200 per cent won't be enough to win Champions League final, says City skipper Fernandinho

London [UK], May 26 (ANI): With Manchester City set to clash against Chelsea in the final of the Champions League on Saturday, skipper Fernandinho believes the team has managed to reach a standard which is perhaps one of the highest and this will motivate the boys further when they take the field in the final.





"There was still that stigma of the fact that the team had never made it to the final before, that we were an inexperienced team in this competition. But I think this season our team has managed to reach a high standard, both on a technical level and in terms of experience, and several other factors as well.



"Over the course of the season, we've overcome many difficulties, and now we've reached a standard which is perhaps one of the highest this team has ever managed to reach. It's a really happy moment, a huge honour, and there's no doubt that it makes you even more motivated," he said as reported by mancity.com.



"We've always got to give 100 per cent, 100 per cent of the time, and I think in a game like this anything less than 200 per cent won't be enough to win it."



The Brazilian has played a vital role in the set-up as the leader and says reading the game is an important part as he throws light on the second leg of City's semi-final against PSG.



"It's a matter of reading the game and understanding what's going on in that moment. There's no doubt that as I'm a captain and the most senior of the club's players, this is the point when you need to step up and try to organise things for the good of the team.



"Sometimes it's easy for a person to lose their head when under a lot of stress or pressure, so I tried to stop players from falling into this trap so to not harm the team's performance," he explained. (ANI)

