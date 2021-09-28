Appointing Dhoni as mentor is not to undermine anybody: BCCI

The two-time World Cup-winning skipper was named as the mentor for team India for the T20 World Cup, on the heels of the team announcement by the BCCI.

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) After about one year of retirement from international cricket from all formats of the game, MS Dhoni will once again be seen wearing the Indian blue jersey next month. However, with a different role.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Tuesday spoke on Dhoni's inclusion, stating that India will definitely benefit from the presence of the legend in the camp.

"He (Dhoni) has been a great leader. Under his captaincy, India won the inaugural World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Records are amazing. It is really great to have him as a mentor of the team (for the ICC World Cup).

"He has a good reputation and respect in the team, and also bringing him doesn't mean to undermine anybody. They have also done a phenomenal job," Dhumal told India Ahead.

Originally, the marquee T20 World Cup event was scheduled to start in 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was suspended. And instead of India, it will take place in UAE and Oman in a total of four venues, Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Further asked if Virat Kohli's decision to step down from T20 Captaincy was of his own or the BCCI forced him, Dhumal said, "The board didn't ask him to step down. It was absolutely his own decision. Why would we ask him to step down? He was doing a great job."

