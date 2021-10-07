Aravind fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Dubai [UAE], October 7 (ANI): Vriitya Aravind of the United Arab Emirates has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the T20I match against Namibia in Dubai on Tuesday.



Aravind was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Aravind, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 20th over of the UAE's innings, when Aravind hit the stumps with his bat after being bowled.

Aravind admitted the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by Wendell La Brooy of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees.

On-field umpires Andrew Louw and Iftikhar Ali, and reserve umpire Akbar Ali Khan levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)

