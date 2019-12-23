Archer, Broad, Leach take part in practice after illness

Centurion, Dec 23 (IANS) After missing the warm-ups through illness, England's bowlers Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach all took part in a net session on Monday in preparation for England's opening Test against South Africa.

Archer and Broad and spinner Leach were under the weather with flu-like symptoms and did not take part in England's draw against South Africa A on Sunday in their final warm-up tie.

They also missed the first warm-up against a Cricket South Africa Invitation XI, so have not bowled in a game at all on tour.

England head coach Silverwood was quoted as saying by BBC that the trio are "exactly where we hoped they would be". He added: "Certainly Broady, if he tells me he's fit then I have got to believe him. He's got a lot of experience under his belt, he knows his body and knows what he needs to do during Test matches. "Jofra as well, he's had two good days there. As long as his paces are up, he feels good and gets the practice he needs, then he is a serious contender." England take on South Africa here from Boxing Day in the first Test.